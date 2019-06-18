Accused arsonist foiled by her own cameras, authorities say

DEL CITY, Okla. - An apparent feud between homeowners led to an alleged arsonist setting fire to her neighbor's Del City, Oklahoma home, and the alleged crime was caught on cameras that she owned.

On Monday, Del City fire officials released images from surveillance video shot with the alleged arsonist's own camera.

Around 2:45 p.m. on June 10, Del City firefighters were called to a house fire. They were able to knock down the huge flames in the garage by fighting the fire from the perimeter of the house.

"We knew it was a condemned house," Del City Fire Chief Brandon Pursell said.

Once the flames were out, officials said fire investigators took a closer look. Del City investigators learned there was a feud between the burnt home's owner and the lady living next door.

"Things started adding up, being suspicious," Pursell said.

Investigators noticed the woman had cameras in the area next to her neighbor. She gave consent for investigators to look at the password-protected recorded footage.

