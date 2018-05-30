AC problems across FBISD have crews working around the clock

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Maintenance crews at Fort Bend ISD have been working around the clock to fix air conditioning problems across the district.

A spokesperson for FBISD said after the three-day weekend and the high temperatures, the AC units at Quail Valley Elementary School and Marshall High School had issues pumping out cool air.

Contractors, along with district facility crews, repaired the air conditioners at the elementary school overnight.

“They have it back up and running, doing what they can to get the students comfortable,” said Andrea Caycedo, parent of a fifth-grader. “I know they were working on it yesterday around 11 o’clock and they’ve been working on it since, so I don’t know, they’re doing what they can.”

Over at Marshall, students said Tuesday was warm inside the school.

“It was hot. Usually, it would be really cold and I wear my hoodie, but yesterday I came in a hoodie, a pair of shorts and pants over it and it was really hot,” said Nickesha Grazea, a senior at Marshall. “After we got over our exam, everybody went to the cafeteria because it was cooler in there.”

“They said it was not working and they had to get fans to blow in the hallway,” explained Victor Fagbolu, a senior who is attending Praire View A&M in the fall. “It was definitely hotter than usual, hottest day we had in the school.”

FBISD said crews worked overnight to fix the AC at Marshall.

“It was alright, but for today they turned on the AC and I was really happy,” explained Temia Edwards, a senior at Marshall.

She said even though it was warm, it was a half-day and with only a day left of school, most students got over it.

“I didn’t really care about the heat, I’m just here for school,” said Edwards. “Houston has bipolar weather, so you just got to live with it.”

“I’m not going to lie, it was kind of hard for me because I’m not used to the heat, but it was like we only got two days left, so just sit and chill,” said Brieunna Gonzales, a senior at Marshall.

