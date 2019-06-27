This is why the cost for gas will be higher for Texans hitting the road this Fourth of July

Scott Olson/Getty Images

If you are hitting the road this Fourth of July, you should prepare to pay more at the pump.



AAA said there will be a record-breaking 3.5 million Texans - 3 million of those in car - who will travel away from home during the Independence Day holiday.

Here are a few things to know:



Why is the cost for gas rising?

AAA Texas in a release said rising crude oil prices and demand for retail gasoline are the leading factors.

Just how much more is gas?



The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.39 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents more than on this day last week and is 26 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Where is gas the highest?



Drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.57 while drivers in Brownsville and Harlingen are paying the least at $2.25 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.69.

Has cost for gas been pretty flat?



For the first time since the middle of April, the Texas statewide gas price average increased week-to-week. Texas drivers will still save at the pump as gas prices are 26 cents less per gallon, on average, compared to the week before Independence Day last year.

What's the trend nationally?



Across the country, people hitting the road for the 4th of July holiday is expected to rise 4.1% over last year to total nearly 49 million people, with an additional 1.9 million people planning road trips and other vacations to celebrate America’s birthday.





