A warning for those buying Houston Rodeo tickets through social media

HOUSTON - Would-be concertgoers said they learned the hard way and caution against buying cheap tickets from people online.

Tiffany DiMaggio said she thought she had found a great deal. A woman on a Facebook trade group was selling tickets to the Luke Combs concert at the rodeo.

“She said she had four tickets available for $150," Tiffany said. “We thought, 'Oh, this will be great. It's inexpensive, we will have a good time.' But, unfortunately, that was not the case.”

DiMaggio told KPRC that the woman instructed her to pay through a cash app but then denied that she received the money. DiMaggio said the woman refused to produce the tickets or issue a refund so she took matters into her own hands and posted a warning to others on the Facebook ticket trade page.

“Dozens of people commented in similar situations," she said.

Katie Brazzio was one of them. She told KPRC that she attempted to purchase Cardi B and Luke Combs tickets from the same seller. The woman instructed her to pay through the Zell Cash App.

“She told me that her Zell was linked to her Capital One account. It was not. After I called my bank, I found out it was actually linked to a Zell debit card that you can get attached to it. Right there, it was a red flag. She got me. “

Another person said that the woman gave her the same instructions and when she paid her through the Zell App, the woman claimed she didn’t receive the money.

One woman filed a police report with Conroe police.

The three women said that they were ultimately reimbursed after they threatened to go to the police. Others online claim they are still waiting for their money.

When KPRC contacted the alleged salesperson on the phone, she said she did not have a comment.

The Better Business Bureau advises customers to be wary of buying tickets from someone they don’t know.

Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas offers the following tips to avoid fraudulent ticket purchasing:

Purchase from the venue. Whenever possible, use the official ticket sales agent for the venue. Many now offer secondary sales options, as well.

Consider your source. Know the difference between a ticket broker (a legitimate and accredited reseller), a ticket scalper (an unregulated and unlicensed ticket seller), and a scammer selling fraudulent tickets.

Check out the seller/broker. Look them up on BBBHouston.org to learn what other customers have experienced. Check to see if they are a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers (natb.org). NATB members offer a 200% guarantee on tickets that don’t arrive in time for a game, concert or show.

Buy only from trusted vendors. Buy online only from vendors you know and trust. Look for the lock symbol in the web address to indicate a secure purchasing system. Don’t click through from emails or online ads; a common scam trick is to create a web address that is similar to a well-known company.

Know the refund policy. You should only purchase tickets from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction.

Use payment methods that come with protection. Always use a credit card so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Debit cards, wire transfer or cash transactions are risky; if the tickets are fraudulent, you won’t be able to get your money back.

Be wary of advertisements. When you search the web for online tickets, advertisements for cheap tickets will often appear. Use good judgment; some of these ads are going to be scams, especially if the prices are low.

Verify your tickets. Pay a visit to the arena where the event will be held. Present your ticket to “Will Call” (customer service) and they can verify if your ticket is legitimate.

What Can You Do?

Pay with a credit card: You can dispute the charges if the business doesn't come through. Be wary of online sellers that don't accept credit cards.

Look for secure sites: The website should begin with https (the extra "s" is for secure) and have a little lock symbol on the address bar.

Avoid tickets sold on Craigslist and other free online listings: Scammers are skilled at providing realistic tickets and fake receipts. Check out third-party ticket sites at bbb.org before making purchases.

