A place called home: Late President Bush to visit Houston one last time

HOUSTON - Houston is the place he called home for decades and where former President George H.W. Bush will be honored one final time before being buried next to his wife, Barbara, and daughter, Robin, at the Bush Presidential Library in College Station.

The late president was a member of St. Martin’s Episcopal Church for more than 50 years and on Wednesday evening, he will visit the church for the last time.

People will have the chance to pay their final respects at a public viewing starting at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The former president will lie in repose at the church until Thursday at 6 a.m., after which he will be taken to College Station in a custom Union Pacific train for a private, invitation-only funeral service and burial.

The public is being advised to arrive early for the Wednesday viewing. There will be parking at the nearby 2nd Baptist Church and mourners will be shuttled to St. Martin’s Church.

Officials said to expect long lines and wait times.

