A park gate attendant was let go after a video went viral

GEORGETOWN, Texas - A Texas park attendant was fired after appearing on a video screaming at a guest, accusing the motorist of running her over at Cedar Breaks Park in Lake Georgetown.

The incident happened on Aug. 25 when Chris Hampshire began recording the woman becoming hysterical and insisting he tried to run her over.

Hampshire eventually was able to leave and later posted the video on YouTube.

On his YouTube page, Hampshire explains what happened next:

"About a mile down the road I see 15 officers with sirens and lights speed pass me (they legitimately thought someone was being run over) quickly a few officers turned around, pulled me over and talk to me about what happened. Thankfully they were very calm and shortly after showing the video I was let go."

