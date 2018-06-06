A look inside the presidential suite at Tilman Fertitta's Post Oak Hotel

HOUSTON - We got an exclusive look inside the presidential suite of the Post Oak Hotel, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta's new gem in Uptown.

The hotel has 250 rooms, 20 of which are suites. The hotel also has a pool, numerous restaurants, a boutique for men and women, a boardroom and a 16,000-square-foot ballroom that holds up to 900 guests.

The suites are designed to have a residential feel.

Service personnel never enter through the front entrance of the suites. They use a separate side entrance.

Here are some features of the presidential suite, which hotel management said is for the discerning traveler.

The Room:

5,000 square feet

Two bedrooms

One office

A private fitness room that also allows for private spa treatments.

A private elevator from the garage or from the heliport.

A private terrace.

Technology:

Bluetooth speakers throughout.

Satellite radio.

10 TV monitors.

Cost:

$12,000 per night

Take a look at the 360 view from inside the suite in the video below:

