A look at the dangers of distracted driving

NEW YORK - Startling and disturbing numbers released by AAA show that distracted driving has become more of a threat on America's roadways than any other issue behind the wheel.

More drivers than ever now admit to taking a peek at their phone while they're on the road.

"We know that distracted driving tops the list with drivers as the growing danger on the road ... and that's ahead of other risky behaviors like aggressive driving, driving while using drugs and even drunk driving," said AAA representative Tamra Johnson.

In a new AAA poll, 88 percent of drivers say texting behind the wheel should be banned. Still, 45 percent admit they've read texts while driving and more than a third, 35 percent, say they've sent one, making their risk of a crash eight times higher, according to AAA.

That risk became a tragic reality for Cindy Cooper. Her father was killed when a driver on her cell phone ran through a stop sign.

"My dad was thrown over her vehicle and landed on the curb, and his motorcycle was scattered along the side of the road. Um, she ran right by him and never called 911," Cooper said.

The best way to prevent problems?

"Get rid of the distraction. Put your phone away while you are behind the wheel," Johnson said.

