A look at Santa Fe High School

Emergency crews stage in the parking lot of Santa Fe High School where at least 10 students were killed on May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

SANTA FE, Texas - Here's a look at the history of Santa Fe High School, the site of Friday's mass shooting:

Santa Fe High School is one of four schools in the Santa Fe Independent School District.

The high school, serving grades nine through 12, has an enrollment of around 1,460 students.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the school makeup is 52 percent male and 48 percent female. Twenty percent of the student body is listed as economically disadvantaged.

SFHS has an 89 percent graduation rate, according to the report.

In February, Santa Fe High School was placed on lockdown after a report of popping sounds heard outside the school and in the area. Police said the popping sounds were unfounded, and all other threats were unfounded.

Data from the Texas Education Agency shows there were between one and four terroristic threats at Santa Fe High School during the 2016-17 school year. None of the incidents involved firearms.

The last day of school is scheduled for May 31. Graduation is scheduled for June 1.

