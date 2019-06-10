A look at new Astros star Yordan Alvarez after successful debut

HOUSTON - The day had finally arrived for Yordan Alvarez and his debut has already paid off for the Houston Astros.

Fans can expect to see the No. 44 jersey peppered throughout the seats at Minute Maid Park.

The 21-year-old, who belted 23 homers with Triple-A Round Rock, ripped a 413-foot blast to left center in his second major league plate appearance. The home run ball traveled at a velocity of 107 mph, well above the league average of 104 mph.

Alvarez finished his major league debut going 1-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a walk.

In an interview on AT&T Sports Net through an interpreter, Alvarez said he was on cloud nine after his debut.

“Very happy, very emotional, something I did not expect,” Alvarez said.

He also addressed his emotions on the home run trot.

“During that moment, thought of sacrifices and my family. And thank Astros for this great opportunity,” Alvarez said.

He added that he feels a part of the Astros group already.

“The energy each person puts in is remarkable, and I’m excited to be a part of that,” he said.

Alvarez got the call-up Saturday night while with Round Rock playing in Salt Lake City.

Here is a look at his background and 2019 stats while with the Express.

Get to know Alvarez

Born: June 27, 1997

Hometown: Las Tunas, Cuba

Height: 6 feet 5 inches

Weight: 225 pounds

Minor league career: 56 home runs, 218 RBIs

When was he acquired by Astros: Aug. 1, 2016, in trade with Los Angeles Dodgers for pitcher Josh Fields

Alvarez by the numbers:

2019 stats at AAA Round Rock:

Games: 54

Batting average: .353

At bats/hits: 72-204

Home runs: 23

Runs batted in: 69

On-base plus slugging: 1.205

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.