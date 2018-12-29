A father's mission to stop drunken drivers

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man who lost his daughter to a drunken driver now tows shredded pieces of metal as a testament to the kind of devastation drunk drivers leave behind and as a lesson to others.

Mark Rodriguez said his 22-year-old daughter died at the hands of a drunk driver who was three times over the legal limit.

"She was killed six weeks before her high school graduation," Rodriguez said.

He said on her way back from a birthday celebration, she pulled over to help a man with a flat tire and was struck by a 19-year-old intoxicated driver.

"Drinking and driving is against the law, but yet people continue to do it ... maybe it's because they think, well, it will never happen to me. It'll never happen to me ... that's what I thought," Rodriguez said.

