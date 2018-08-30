A dog's honor: Service pays tribute to Texas A&M's collie mascot

Reveille VIII, the mascot of the Texas A&M Aggies during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Cowboys Stadium on October 1, 2011, in Arlington, Texas.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - A service was held Thursday at Kyle Field to remember late Texas A&M collie mascot Reveille VIII.

Organizers said Reveille VIII will be laid to rest 10 years to the day from her debut as mascot. The revered 12-year-old dog had been ill and died June 25.

In 2014, then-A&M cadet handler Ryan Kreider deflected an SMU wide receiver from the dog. Kreider threw himself in front of the out-of-bounds player. A&M went on to win that game 58-6.

The Aggies host Northwestern State on Friday night.

