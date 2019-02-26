A closer look at no-knock warrant policies in Houston-area counties

HOUSTON - Following Houston Police Chief Chief Art Acevedo's announcement that a change in policy was coming for no-knock search warrants, Channel 2 Investigates reached out to other departments with policy inquiries on how they execute their warrants.

We sent emails to Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Montgomery and Waller counties. All of them, except Waller, responded.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office policy is to announce a presence and purpose prior to entry.

In Galveston County, officers can request a "no knock and announce" provision if they feel an announcement will put them at risk.

In Harris County, the Sherriff's Office says no-knock warrants are rare. Only two have been issued since 2017.

In Montgomery County, an officer can cite reasoning for a "no knock" but after a thorough "risk threat assessment" and review.

Moving forward, Acevedo said he or one of his assistant chiefs will review warrants before they go to a judge. However, a no-knock can still be approved in certain situations.

Mark Stephens conducted dozens of warrants when he was with HPD.

“There are two ... basic reasons for a no-knock warrant; one is the safety of the officer and one is for to prevent the destruction of evidence," he said.

One of his concerns following the Harding Street raid is the kind of judge who signed off on the warrant.

In the Jan. 28 case, it was a municipal court judge.

“Some of those judges do not have that kind of experience and that is why, in my opinion, it should be a last resort, period,” Stephens said.

