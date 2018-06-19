A closer look at Astros' 12-game win streak

HOUSTON - The Astros haven't lost a game since June 5.

That day, Dallas Keuchel wore his eighth loss of the season in a 7-1 Mariners win at Minute Maid Park.

Since that day, Houston is 12-0, including sweeps of the Rangers, A's and Royals. The Astros' record was 37-25 after the loss to the Mariners, but is now at 49-25.

The streak includes three one-run wins and one walk-off victory.

The walk-off was courtesy of Alex Bregman on Monday night to beat the Rays 5-4. Bregman delivered a game-ending two-run double to seal the win.

During the streak, four different relievers have notched wins and four different starters earned at least one win. Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole have two wins each during the stretch, and Tony Sipp has a pair of wins on his ledger. Hector Rondon has four saves.

The Astros are looking to set a franchise record with their 13th consecutive win Tuesday night in the second game of a three-game series against the Rays.

After Tampa Bay leaves town, Houston takes on the Kansas City Royals and then the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park.

Here is a look at the win streak, so far:

Wednesday, June 6, vs. Seattle: 7-5

Thursday, June 7, @ Texas: 5-2

Friday, June 8, @ Texas: 7-3

Saturday, June 9, @ Texas: 4-3

Sunday, June 10, @ Texas: 8-7

Tuesday, June 12, @ Oakland: 6-3

Wednesday, June 13, @ Oakland: 13-5

Thursday, June 14, @ Oakland: 7-3

Friday, June 15, @ Kansas City: 7-3

Saturday, June 16, @ Kansas City: 10-2

Sunday, June 17, @ Kansas City: 7-4

Monday, June 18, vs. Tampa Bay: 5-4

