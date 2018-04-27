$9K seized, 4 arrested during gambling raid, constable says

From top-left to lower-right: Allaudin Makonjia, Rizwan Doshani, Bigyan Guragain and Imtiyaz Maknojia are seen in these mugshots released on April 27, 2018.

SPRING, Texas - Four people were arrested and more than $9,000 was seized during a raid at a north Harris County convenience store last week, authorities said.

The raid happened April 18 at the Save-A-Step store at the intersection of Meadowhill Drive and Spring Stuebner Road.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said an undercover investigation began after he received complaints about possible illegal gambling at the store. He said numerous violations of Texas gaming laws were observed during the investigation.

Herman said the store was raided and several illegal gaming machines and cash were seized.

Rizwan Doshani, Imtiyaz Maknojia and Bigyan Guragain were charged with possession of a gambling device. Allaudin Makonjia was charged with keeping a gambling place or device.

