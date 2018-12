HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner kicked off the holiday season by celebrating the 99th Annual Mayor's Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting at City Hall on Friday night.

The event took place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A 65-foot-tall tree will light up downtown this holiday season. The tree will be decked out with energy-efficient LED lights, striking ornaments and a sparkling star topper.

