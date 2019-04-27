9-year-old girl reported missing from west Harris County

Sarenyti Waisner, 9, was reported missing by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Saturday.

HOUSTON - A 9-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday.

Deputies said Sarenyti Waisner was reported missing from the 17300 block of Highland Canyon Drive in the Copper Lakes subdivision in west Harris County.

She is decribed as being 4 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 65 pounds. She was wearing a white top, dark blue or black pants and black Nike tennis shoes with an orange Nike "swoosh."

Anyone with information is asked to call Harris County Missing Persons Runaway division at 713-755-7427.

