9-year-old boy reported missing in west Houston

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is looking for a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen around 8:15 p.m. Monday jumping a fence Monday toward Cinnamon Lane.

Alexander Centeno attends Landis Elementary and was last seen wearing his school uniform-- blue pants, a red shirt and Nautica tennis shoes.

He is described as 4 feet tall and 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Alexander or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call HPD Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or HPD Patrol at 713-884-3131.

