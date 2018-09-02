9 cats, kittens found dead in Ohio man's freezer, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - Animal control officers in Ohio located nine deceased cats and kittens inside a man's freezer Thursday.

Investigators in Middletown, Ohio, roughly 40 minutes north of Cincinnati, received an animal abuse complaint against Edmund Cunningham, accusing him of harming the felines, Middletown police said.

When confronted, Cunningham allowed officers to search his residence, police said, where investigators then found the dead animals.

Cunningham was taken into police custody where he admitted to killing eight of the cats and kittens, police said.

Police said he faces eight counts of cruelty to a companion animal.

