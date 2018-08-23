85-year-old water skier keeps on gliding

BENZIE COUNTY, Michigan - Each summer, 85-year-old Nancy Mayes hits the open water on Michigan's Crystal Lake hoping to show that age is only a number.

Since the 1950's she's been water skiing, mostly on one ski.

"I feel like Jesus walking on water. It's like a little bit of heaven," Mayes said.

Each year, despite her age, she makes a point to get out on the boat with her family.

With six kids, nearly two dozen grandchildren, and more than half a dozen great-grandchildren, she continues that passion.

She suits up and heads out on the ski at least once every summer.

"You're only as old are you are in your mind," Mayes said, "You have to ignore your body as much as you can."



