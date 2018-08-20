84-year-old man dies 4 days after being shot in Baytown drive-by

BAYTOWN, Texas - An elderly man died Sunday after being shot in the back while walking through a Baytown neighborhood last week.

Police said Sam Wingate, 84, was shot about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 9600 block of Pinehurst Drive.

Baytown police said the man and his friend were out for their morning walk when a vehicle drove up behind them. Someone in the vehicle fired a shot before the vehicle sped away from the scene, police said.

The next day, police released surveillance video showing the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting. It was described as a light-colored, four-door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet, which is missing the front license plate.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-8477.

