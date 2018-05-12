8-year-old boy with autism found after going missing from SW Houston apartment, police say

HOUSTON - Police said they an 8-year-old boy with autism was found shortly after going missing from a southwest Houston apartment complex.

Angel Sanchez was missing from the apartment near Glenmont Drive and Rampart Street four about two hours, police said.

It is not clear why the boy left the apartment.

Authorities said the boy has autism and is nonverbal and was involved in some sort of accident shortly before he was found.

He was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

