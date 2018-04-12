8 Willowridge High School students aboard bus during crash in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - A Fort Bend Independent School District spokesperson said the Fort Bend ISD bus that crashed in southwest Houston Thursday was carrying eight students from Willowridge High School and several are being sent to area hospitals as a precaution.

The crash happened in the 15900 block of Blue Ridge near McCullum.

Witnesses said the school bus was traveling northbound on Blue Ridge when a white SUV traveling south, crossed the median, swiped a tree and hit the bus.

Eyewitness Marley McKinney said he initially thought the SUV driver might have a seizure because of the way the vehicle was weaving down the road.

“He was kinda [sic] swerving and then jumped the curb and went in between the trees and into the bus,” McKinney said.

Another bystander told KPRC he tried to assist the male occupant of the SUV.

“I ran up to the car to make sure everybody was alright and it turned out to be one of my friends,” said Jarhett Johnson. “He was bleeding. I pulled him out of the passenger seat and we tried to make sure that the driver was good. He was unconscious. He was bleeding out of the side of his head.”

The condition of the SUV driver is unknown. Other witnesses said it looked as though he might have been “swanging” or swerving his car from side to side.

The crash is under investigation. SKY2 was over the crash.

