8 restoration centers set to open to aid in hurricane relief

HOUSTON - Hurricane Harvey survivors will get more help as they continue to recover from the storm.
The mayor and City Council announced Wednesday that eight more neighborhood restoration centers will be opening in the Houston area.
More Headlines
Seven of those centers will open next week and the eighth is set to open in February in Cypress.
The full list of the centers is as follows, according to the Houston Recovers site:
Acres Homes Multiservice Center
6719 W. Montgomery Road, Houston
Open Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
832-393-4145
Edgebrook
10727 Hartsook St, Houston
Open Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Served by a mobile bus in the Saint Frances Cabrini Catholic Church (for more information call 211)
Greenspoint
159 Aldine Bender Road, Houston
Open Fridays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Served via a mobile bus unit in the Teloloapan Market (for more information call 211)
Kashmere Gardens
4802 Lockwood Drive, Houston
Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
832-393-5503
Memorial Assistance Ministries Center
1625 Blalock Road, Houston
Open Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Interested persons should email MAM at harveyrelief@maministries.org OR call 713 468-4516 ext. 105 (English) or ext. 104(Spanish).
Email is preferred as phone messages can take up to 2 days to return.
Northeast Multiservice Center (open Jan. 16, 2018)
9720 Spaulding Street, Houston
Open Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
832-395-0470
Pasadena at the Cleveland-Ripley Center
720 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena
Open Tuesdays, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. and Thursdays 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
713-944-9186
Memorial Assistance Ministries at Spring Branch Community Health Center (open Feb. 1, 2018)
7777 Westgreen Blvd, Cypress
Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Interested persons should email MAM at harveyrelief@maministries.org OR call 713 468-4516 ext. 105 (English) or ext. 104(Spanish).
Email is preferred as phone messages can take up to two days to return.
West End Multiservice Center (open Jan. 16, 2018)
170 Heights Blvd, Houston
Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
832-393-5950
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.