8 restoration centers set to open to aid in hurricane relief

HOUSTON - Hurricane Harvey survivors will get more help as they continue to recover from the storm.

The mayor and City Council announced Wednesday that eight more neighborhood restoration centers will be opening in the Houston area.

Seven of those centers will open next week and the eighth is set to open in February in Cypress.

The full list of the centers is as follows, according to the Houston Recovers site:

Acres Homes Multiservice Center

6719 W. Montgomery Road, Houston

Open Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

832-393-4145

Edgebrook

10727 Hartsook St, Houston

Open Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Served by a mobile bus in the Saint Frances Cabrini Catholic Church (for more information call 211)

Greenspoint

159 Aldine Bender Road, Houston

Open Fridays, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Served via a mobile bus unit in the Teloloapan Market (for more information call 211)



Kashmere Gardens

4802 Lockwood Drive, Houston

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

832-393-5503



Memorial Assistance Ministries Center

1625 Blalock Road, Houston

Open Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Interested persons should email MAM at harveyrelief@maministries.org OR call 713 468-4516 ext. 105 (English) or ext. 104(Spanish).

Email is preferred as phone messages can take up to 2 days to return.



Northeast Multiservice Center (open Jan. 16, 2018)

9720 Spaulding Street, Houston

Open Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

832-395-0470



Pasadena at the Cleveland-Ripley Center

720 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena

Open Tuesdays, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. and Thursdays 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

713-944-9186



Memorial Assistance Ministries at Spring Branch Community Health Center (open Feb. 1, 2018)

7777 Westgreen Blvd, Cypress

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Interested persons should email MAM at harveyrelief@maministries.org OR call 713 468-4516 ext. 105 (English) or ext. 104(Spanish).

Email is preferred as phone messages can take up to two days to return.



West End Multiservice Center (open Jan. 16, 2018)

170 Heights Blvd, Houston

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

832-393-5950

