77-year-old woman injured during purse snatching in NW Houston

HOUSTON - The purse of a 77-year-old woman was stolen while she was loading groceries into her car, and the incident was caught on camera.

It happened in December at H Mart, a grocery store in the 1300 block of Blalock Road in northwest Houston.

The surveillance video showed a white Nissan Sentra circle the parking lot before pulling close to the victim.

The robber reached out the passenger side window and grabbed her bag from the shopping cart.

The victim tried to hold on to the bag, but was dragged a few feet and thrown hard to the ground, which let her with head injuries.

She was taken to the hospital.

