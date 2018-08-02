76-year-old woman says she was beaten with her own cane

A 76-year-old woman said she was beaten with her own cane during an attack in Baytown on July 31, 2018.

BAYTOWN, Texas - Baytown police are looking for a man who they say kidnapped an elderly woman and nearly beat her to death in broad daylight.

Misses E., 76, was walking home from her son’s house nearby when a man she thought was a friend of her son’s offered to give her a ride home, and she consented.

“He was talking nice to me,” she said. But once she got into the car, she said, "He asked for money.”

That’s not all he wanted, Misses E. said. He pulled into a nearby empty parking lot on Humble Street and asked her to perform sexual favors for him, which she angrily refused to do.

“I said, 'What are you doing? Let me out of this car!'” she said. “He wouldn’t let me out of the car, and so I said, 'Well, I’m getting out anyway.'”

When she did, the man took her cane and started beating her. Five minutes earlier, a half a block away, the alarm on Sabino Montemayor’s fiancee's Jeep malfunctioned and started blaring.

Montemayor was fixing the problem when, he said, “I just heard this scream, and when I heard a scream, I turned around, and when I looked, I see a lady running, and being hit, repeatedly.”

He screamed for his fiance to call police as he ran toward the commotion, and the attacker noticed.

“He stopped and jumped into his truck and drove off,” Montemayor said. “And I promise you, she would have died. I can promise you that.”

Misses E., the mother of eight, grandmother of 20 and great-grandmother of 16, suffered a broken hand, a large gash on her forehead and many other cuts and bruises on her body.

Montemayor said the attacker was black and about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighed 200 pounds and drove a black Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe with dark-tinted windows.

The incident happened Tuesday between 4 and 5 p.m. If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to call Baytown police.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.