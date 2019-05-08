7 must-see videos of floodwaters ravaging roads, vehicles, inside home

HOUSTON - We're not saying these flooding videos are as crazy as the floods during Hurricane Harvey, but they're crazy enough.

Commuters were having the same headache trying to drive through Tuesday's severe weather and flooding, and a homeowner in Kingwood suffered water damage inside their home.

Here are the Top 7 videos of severe flooding across the Houston area so far:

Kingwood home flooding

Car submerged in high water

Viewer Mallory Welch sends in flooding video in Kingwood:

USPS truck struggles through floodwaters:

Vehicle plows through high water in Rosenberg:

Flooding in Porter, Texas neighborhood:

Lightning strikes caught on camera

