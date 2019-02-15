7 inexpensive fixes to make your home more attractive to young buyers

HOUSTON - Getting the most money for your home is all about thinking about the buyer you want to reach. If a younger buyer is your target, there are more than a few inexpensive ways to really make your home shine.

KPRC spoke with Minal Vyas, a real estate agent with Re/Max Fine Properties in Sugar Land, for ways sellers can spruce up their homes on a budget for a great return with buyers.

Here are her top 7 tips:

1. Give your home the clean of a lifetime. No dust, dirt or cobwebs. The home’s condition shouldn’t be a distraction, so clean everything.

2. Declutter your house. In addition to cleaning your house, the house should be free of overly-personal stuff, from your family photos to your books, music and hobby items. Your countertops should be completely free of items. The aim is to get buyers to stop thinking about you, and to imagine themselves in your home.

3. Include great photographs and videos with your listing. Invest in a professional photographer and/or videographer to put your best foot forward with buyers. Vyas says most buyers look at homes online first, so make sure you provide the best-looking images to capture them before they physically step though your door.

4. Update lighting fixtures. Vyas says this is a relatively inexpensive fix that can really make your home really stand apart from homes that may have the original standard features installed by a builder.

5. Create good light. Open and clean your blinds, install brighter bulbs and clean windows to make for brighter, more open spaces.

6. Avoid overly formal living. Vyas says most people want functional spaces they can live in all the time, and not formal living and dining spaces. Families, she said, are often interested in extra office and functional entertaining space instead.

7. Paint your home using neutral colors. Skip the wallpaper and bold, overly personal colors. Put a neutral coat of paint in a gray or taupe that invites a buyer to think about a blank, yet warm canvas, their family can work with.

In addition to these seven fixes, Vyas advises sellers to think about investing in renovations over time to keep a home looking current – and enjoy it yourself.

Watch the video above for Vyas’ tips on when it’s worth it to splurge to capture today’s younger buyers.



