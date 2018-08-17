7 families displaced after fire at southwest Houston apartment building

HOUSTON - At least seven families were displaced Thursday after a fire at an apartment building in southwest Houston.

The fire was reported about 11:15 p.m. at Harbor Town Green and Sharpstown Green Circle.

Houston firefighters said they found heavy fire coming from a couple of apartments on the third floor when they arrived. By the time the blaze was out, eight units had been affected by fire, smoke or water, firefighters said.

All of the residents were evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

“I was in the house watching TV,” said Tevin Sampson, who lives in one of the apartments. “I started smelling something like it was burning. I searched around my house. It wasn’t my house. I opened my door (and) the smoke engulfed (me). So, I knocked on everybody’s door and told them to come outside.”

“I just went to grab my diplomas … and just ran,” said Amon Jaafor, another resident.

The American Red Cross is assisting the families who were displaced.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.