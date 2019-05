Fort Bend County Constable's Office

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Authorities in Fort Bend County are asking the public for information about a possible animal cruelty case.

Officials said about seven burned rabbits were found in the Ironwood Estates subdivision near Sundance Summit Lane.

Authorities said the rabbits were burned within the last week.

Anyone with information is asked to call 281-238-1430 and leave a message for Sgt. Schuelke referencing case No. 19-20609.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.