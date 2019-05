66 HFD cadets were sworn in on May 16, 2019.

HOUSTON - Sixty-six Houston Fire Department cadets whose jobs had been in limbo because of the Prop B saga were sworn in as firefighters Thursday.

The ceremony was held late in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, a judge ruled that Prop B was unconstitutional.

The firefighters are excited to finally start working.

Many of them will start their jobs as early as Saturday.

