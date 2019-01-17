61 arrested in 2018 during Montgomery County online predator stings

Prosecutors said these people were arrested during online predator stings in Montgomery County during 2018.

HOUSTON - Undercover operations targeting internet predators in Montgomery County netted 61 arrests during 2018, prosecutors announced Thursday.

The arrests were part of efforts by the county’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which consists of officers from nine local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Montgomery County prosecutors said those who were arrested showed up at a meeting with who they thought was a minor they had previously contacted online. The purpose of those meetings was to engage in sexual contact, prosecutors said.

“The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is committed to keeping our children safe and we will continue to aggressively pursue those that seek to victimize our children through the internet,” Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon said in a written statement. “This will continue to be reflected by the number of those arrested and charged in Montgomery County until the message is heard -- we will not tolerate sexual exploitation of our children online in Montgomery County.”

Prosecutors asked anyone who believes they may have been victimized by the suspects to call the Task Force tip line at 936-760-6910.

