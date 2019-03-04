Girl, 6, dies from flu-related complications in Galveston County, officials say

The flu virus is believed to have played a role in a 6-year-old girl's death in Galveston County.

The girl died three days after she tested positive for the virus.

Galveston County Health District officials said the girl developed flu symptoms on Feb. 2 and tested positive on Feb. 3, she died on Feb. 5 while she was being treated at an area hospital for existing medical conditions, health officials said.

They said the girl was not vaccinated for the flu.

The girl is not from the United States but had been hospitalized in Galveston County since October 2018, health officials said. This is the first flu-related death of this year in the county, according to the Department of State Health Services.

What are the flu symptoms:

Flu-like symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue. Some people, especially children, may have vomiting and diarrhea. People may also be infected with flu and have respiratory symptoms without a fever.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.