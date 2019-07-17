6-year-old girl accidentally killed by golf ball

A six-year-old girl died Monday after she was struck in the head by a golf ball that her father hit, authorities said.

The child was sitting in a parked golf cart on a path to the left of where her father was teeing off, according to Orem Police Lt. Trent Colledge.

The two were at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem, Utah, police said.

The young girl was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City in critical condition and died from her injuries later Monday evening.

CNN affiliate KSL identified the child as Aria Hill.

Aria's uncle told KSL the young girl was her father's "golfing buddy."

"She loved doing it and had a good time with it all," David Smith told the affiliate. "That was one of their things that they would do together. It was something that was really important to them and something they did all the time."

The incident is being investigated as a tragic accident, Colledge said, adding that police are not pursuing charges and have not released the names of the girl or her father.

