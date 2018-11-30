6 people charged in drug bust that left 2 dead

HOUSTON - Charges have been filed against six of the seven people taken into custody during a deadly drug bust in east Houston.

Esteban Ybarra, 26, Damion Mann, 27, Dale Campbell, 30, Marquis Guy, 25, Oscar Saa, 31 and Jasmer Rico Harris, 20, were all charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Ybarra and Mann were also charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon. Ybarra faces two counts and Mann is named one.

Police said nine people showed up at a warehouse near Harrisburg Boulevard and 77th Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to do a drug deal not knowing the DEA, HPD Narcotics, federal agents and SWAT officers had set up a joint investigation into a known drug and narcotics operation.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said the men showed up with their guns displayed and when the officers identified themselves, two men ran out of the warehouse, one of whom began shooting at officers.

SWAT officers fired back, killing the shooter, police said.

The second man got in a car and fled before he crashed and was found in a nearby quarry by K-9 officers.

Acevedo said while that man was being handcuffed, he began complaining of shortness of breath before going into full cardiac arrest.

Medics tried performing CPR, but the attempts were unsuccessful and the man died at a hospital.

“Anytime there’s a loss of life, it’s tragic, but when you shoot at police officers who are in full uniform, you know you are shooting a police officer or officers. Unfortunately for that suspect, they have to return fire to protect themselves and others,” Acevedo said. “That’s what they did in this case and tragically that suspect lost his life.”

The identity of the man who was shot is still pending verification.

