6 moving photos from Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed's funeral

KEMAH, Texas - Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed was laid to rest Friday morning, a week after he disappeared into the waters just north of the Texas City Dike on June 7.

Officials said Reed was in a boat with his wife, Jana, when a larger vessel came by and caused a wake that hit their boat, causing Reed to go overboard.

His body was recovered days later.

Reed, 50, "dedicated his life to service. His service to his country and community began in the U.S. Army where he was a graduate of the Military Police Academy and was certified as a military policeman. Promoting to the rank of sergeant, Chris was a paratrooper before his honorable discharge in 1990," according to his obituary.

Reed was initially hired by the League City Police Department in 1991. There he served as assistant chief and, later, city administrator, according to his obituary.

Reed was a retired Army paratrooper, a former city manager for League City and Nassau Bay. He was a mixed martial arts fighter.

His wife, flanked by their children, was there to receive his 13-folded flag.

Reed was a big part of his community, which turned out by the hundreds to show their support.

