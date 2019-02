KATY, Texas - Six juveniles are in custody after a nearby residential burglary, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said

The incident caused Cy-Lakes High and McFee Elementary Schools to be placed on lockdown Friday morning, Gonzalez said.

The suspects in the case ran onto the property after being chased by the homeowner, he said, according to preliminary information.

This is a developing news story, please check back for updates.

