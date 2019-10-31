Looking for fun tonight? Here are 6 ways you can have a great Halloween night out

46.3 percent of people (about 82 million overall) are planning to carve pumpkins.

HOUSTON - Beyond the typical neighborhood trick-or-treating and parties, venture out into Houston on Thursday for one of these Halloween-themed events. You will definitely be kicking off Halloweekend in good spirit.

Here are Houston Halloween Parades and events you won’t want to miss:

Howl-O-Ween

When : Thursday

Where: The Woodlands Resort and Conference Center

What: Woodlands residents shouldn’t miss out on this free costume party for humans and pets alike.

Website: https://www.houstonpress.com/event/howl-o-ween-11360440

Movies at Miller: Night of the Living Dead

When: Thursday

Where: Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park

What: This retro horror flick is sure to get the family in the Halloween spirit. Head over to Miller Outdoor Theatre at 7:30 p.m. for family fun. Open seating will be available on the hill.

Website: https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com/performance/movies-at-miller-night-of-the-living-dead/

Monster Mash Halloween Spooktacular

When: Thursday

Where: Xfinity Fireplace (303 Memorial City Way)

What: Come dressed up in costume and trick-or-treat your way through the mall. Then head over to the Xfinity Fireplace where DJ Beetlejuice will throw a Halloween dance party.

Website: http://www.memorialcity.com/event/monster-mash-halloween-spooktacular/

Halloween Night at the Address

When: Thursday

Where: The Address Sports Bar & Event Venue

What: If you are 21 and over, and want to party the night away then Halloween Night at the Address is your spot. Get a free ticket for free entry venue until 11 p.m. Other ticket packages are available from $20-$200 for no line wait, VIP access, bottle service and other perks.

Website: https://www.houstonpress.com/event/halloween-night-at-the-address-11347592

Houston Scream Fest

When: Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 1500 Elton St.

What: With a $40 admission fee, this haunted festival can keep you occupied all day. Attractions include unlimited drinks including adult beverages, unlimited entrance into the haunted houses, admission into H-Town paintball, live concerts and more.

Website: http://www.houstonhauntedhouses.com/

Trick or Drink: Houston Halloween Bar Crawl

When: Thursday

Where: Jack & Ginger’s

What: Don’t miss drink specials all night from Jack & Ginger’s, Christian’s Tailgate Bar and Grill Midtown, Dogwood Houston, Hightower Midtown, Oakmont Houston, Front Porch Pub and Electric Feel Good.

Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trick-or-drink-houston-halloween-bar-crawl-2-days-tickets-61825147681

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.