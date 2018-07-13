6 gang members face organized crime charges, Houston police say

HOUSTON - Six gang members have been arrested and now face organized crime charges in connection with an ATM theft, police said.

Houston police said Kerry Moss, David Nelson, Alexander Clinton, Frank Kelly and Trevion Jackson were arrested Thursday in a joint operation with the Harris County and Montgomery County sheriff’s offices. Wallace Thomas was already in custody in connection with a different case, police said.

Police said all six men were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with the theft of an ATM in Montgomery County. Police said that in order to protect the integrity of the investigation, they could not provide any other details about the theft.

Investigators said both Kelly and Clinton were out of jail on deferred adjudication on a burglary case at the time of the ATM theft. Nelson was out of jail on bond for two felony cases at the time of his arrest, investigators said.

Police said the group is also believed to be connected to several other felony investigations.

Anyone with information about any of the cases involving the men is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.