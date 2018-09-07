6 Galveston County residents shared plane with contagious measles passenger, officials say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - Six Galveston County residents may have been exposed to measles by a contagious Southwest Airlines passenger on two flights last month, according to county health officials.

“We have contacted all of the six passengers who may have been exposed and notified them of the risk,” said Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County local health authority. “We are checking their vaccination status and monitoring them to see if they develop any symptoms.”

Passengers who were exposed to the measles patient could develop symptoms as late as Sept. 12.

“Anyone who develops symptoms of measles should contact their medical provider immediately,” Keiser said. “They should also contact the health district.”

Officials said the patient was contagious at the time of the flights, on Aug. 21 and 22. They said the passenger never left the airport and remained in waiting areas inside the airport for about an hour each day.

Here are the flights the passenger was on, according to officials.

Tuesday, Aug. 21:

Flight 5: From Dallas Love to Houston Hobby

Flight 9: From Houston Hobby to Harlingen

Wednesday, Aug. 22:

Flight 665: From Harlingen to Houston Hobby

Flight 44: From Houston Hobby to Dallas Love

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.