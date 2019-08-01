6 things for family fun this weekend in Houston: Root beer floats, 'Mean Girls' and Jurassic Quest

HOUSTON - Looking for something fun for your family this weekend? We've rounded up a few of the best options in Houston:

1. Jurassic Quest

When: Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: NRG Park

What: Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America. The exhibition will bring over 80-true to life-sized dinosaur replicas to NRG Park. There will also be interactive activities for all ages.

Website: https://www.jurassicquest.com/

2. Back to School Splash Bash in Sugarland

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Sugarland Town Square

What: The splash bash will have plenty of family-friendly activities, including free waterslides, a hula hoop contest, fun activities and live music all day from a local DJ. The event is benefiting the Fort Bend Rainbow Room, and guests are encouraged to bring a backpack and school supplies to be donated.

Website: https://www.sugarlandtownsquare.com/

3. Houston Dynamo vs. Chicago Fire

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: BBVA Compass Stadium

What: Bring the family to watch the Houston Dynamo play the Chicago Fire.

Website: http://www.bbvastadium.com/

4. Screen on the Green showing 'Mean Girls'

When: Saturday from 9 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Where: Discovery Green

What: Sit on the lawn of Discovery Green with friends or family and enjoy a screening of “Mean Girls.” Guests are welcome to bring picnics, but food, wine and beer are also available for purchase at the park. Guests can arrive early to enter contests and partake in activities.

Website: https://www.discoverygreen.com/

5. Root Beer Float Day

When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Saint Arnold Brewing Company

What: Celebrate Root Beer Float Day at a free event for all ages. Saint Arnold will be serving root beer floats with vanilla ice cream for kids as well as plenty of adult variations. Every root beer float purchase will include a plastic souvenir cup. Saint Arnold is asking for school supply donations for local schools. Each person who donates will receive a raffle ticket.

Website: https://www.saintarnold.com/

6. Island Summer Block Party at Levy Park

When: Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Levy Park

What: This free event for families will include food trucks, live music, bubble stations, face painting and children’s activities. Come dressed in theme with tropical shirts, hula skirts and leis.

Website: https://www.levyparkhouston.org/



