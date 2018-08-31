6-foot lizard roams family's backyard

DAVIE, Fla. - A huge 6-foot lizard, known as water monitor, is roaming a Florida neighborhood.

It can pose a danger to children and pets, and trappers have been trying to find it for three weeks.

The Lieberman family found the giant lizard making making its round on their property.

"My wife screams and I thought it was the kids, but wait a minute the kids are right here, she's like 'it's back and I'm like 'what's back?'" said Zack Lieberman.

The lizard is not native to Florida, but rather to Asia.

The Liebermans' first spotted the huge reptile about three weeks ago, and then it returned a few days ago.

"This time he was right up against our glass," Lieberman said.

Some neighbors believe that the lizard may actually be someone's pet that lives nearby.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.