HOUSTON - A family is displaced after an auto business fire spread to their home in southeast Houston, firefighters said.

The fire was reported at 2:04 p.m. in the 4000 block of Galesburg Street.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Firefighters said the home was damaged, but not a total loss.

There were no injuries reported.

