6 stranded boaters rescued after accident in San Jacinto River, officials say

HOUSTON - A good Samaritan helped rescue six stranded boaters Tuesday in the San Jacinto River, according to officials.

Authorities said three women and three men were stranded on a sand bar near Rivergrove Park, on the north side of the river, around 7 p.m. after the boat they were in struck something in the water, disabling their boat.

A caller told police the boat was sinking and they needed help.

Houston Fire Department and Houston Police Department authorities assisted with the rescue, but another boater saw the stranded people and took them to safety.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.