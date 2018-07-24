Houston among first cities to get 5G wireless

HOUSTON - Houston, we have 5G.

Verizon will launch the fifth generation wireless internet service in Houston for the second half of this year.

Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke at a 1 p.m. news conference. Turner said Houston is the best place for growth and sees no problem with collaborating and partnering together with the company.

"One thing in this city we know, we know how to make things happen. This is a can-do spirit. we recognize the importance of business, and our city and our growth. and we will move things out of the way in order to remove regulatory constraint that would create an environment for business growth investment and development," Turner said.

Houston as the third of four cities that'll get 5G first, along with Sacramento and Los Angeles, according to CNET.

