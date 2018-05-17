$550M attraction coming to Texas touted as America's largest indoor water park

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A $550 million attraction touted as America’s largest indoor water park broke ground in Round Rock this week.

The African-themed 350-acre complex is slated to open in 2020.

In addition to the a 223,000-square-foot water park, the complex will have nearly 1,000 guest rooms, a convention center, an adventure park, outdoor pools, five restaurants, a spa and salon, and a retail space.

“Kalahari is thrilled to bring our authentic African resort experience to the South,” says Todd Nelson, owner, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. “As the Round Rock property begins construction, we look forward to contributing to the local economy and sharing our beyond-expectations approach to hospitality with area vacationgoers, conference attendees and local guests throughout the region.”



