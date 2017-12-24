50 employees vehicles' broken into at UPS parking lot

HOUSTON - About 50 UPS employees were busy working their early Saturday morning shift, trying to get customers holiday packages out on time.

But now, many of them are dealing with broken windows on their vehicle, and a bad start to their holiday weekend.

"Got my keys, walked out to the parking lot and we start seeing glass all on the ground," UPS employee Mason Brownlow said.

Brownlow works overnight at UPS on the Southside of Houston.

Shattered glass led Brownlow and 50 of his co-workers to nothing less than a nightmare.

"You be been at work and you come out and everything you work for is gone," Brownlow said.

He said Christmas gifts and $300 dollars cash were stolen.

"One girl had her actual car stolen. One girl had her rent money taken out of her car," Brownlow said.

Police arrived on the scene and employees noticed surveillance cameras in the lot -- except there was a problem with the cameras.

"We ask them if there's anything on the cameras and that's when we were informed that those weren't real. They're dummy cameras," Brownlow said.

He has since gotten his back window replaced and showed KPRC 2 the receipt for that.

His message to those who did this two days before Christmas: "Karma, man. Karma's going to come back and get you."

