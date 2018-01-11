LIVE: 5-year-old Sutherland Springs massacre survivor escorted home from hospital

SAN ANTONIO - After months of recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered in the Sutherland Springs church shooting, 5-year-old survivor Ryland Ward will be released from University Hospital on Thursday.

A spokesperson with the University Health System said Ward is the last patient to be released from its care and some members of the Sutherland Springs community will be on hand to welcome Ward home.

The Wilson County Fire Department will bring Ward home in one of its fire trucks.

WCFD Fire Marshal Edwin Baker told KSAT.com that most of the personnel who will provide Ward’s escort are the first responders who arrived at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs following the shooting that left 26 dead and 20 injured on Nov 5.

Baker said they plan on traveling down Highway 87 from La Vernia to Sutherland Springs.

The community can gather on the highway’s shoulders in the grassy areas to welcome Ryland home but have been asked to give the Ward family privacy once law enforcement officials arrive at Sutherland Springs.

University Health System officials said have not given an official time for Ward's release but shared it will more than likely come sometime after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

