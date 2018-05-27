5-year-old girl who graduated Pre-K sends special message to father who died

HOUSTON - A touching video was captured of a 5-year-old girl who graduated from Pre-K sending her father a special message through her graduation balloon.

Chloe Williamson, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, lost her father, Ismail Williamson, in August after he died from a heart attack.

After Choe Williamson graduated from Pre-Kindergarten, she asked her mother if she could send a special message to him so he could celebrate with her and send a gift.

Chloe's mother, Alexcea DeBruce, videotaped her daughter sending the message with her graduation balloon and let it float away in the sky after her speech to her dad.

In the video, you can hear the message to her father:

"I graduated today, so, if you send something nice, it will be lovely or if you blow me a kiss it would be lovely too," Chloe Williamson said to her father. "I'm going to give you this balloon cause I graduated. I love you daddy."

