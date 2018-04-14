5-year-old chases neighbors with knife; mother arrested, police say

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - A child was found running around an apartment complex with a kitchen knife, chasing neighbors and upsetting them, College Station police said.

Police were balled just before 6 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Dominik Drive in College Station.

The 5-year-old boy was left unsupervised by his mother for 45 minutes, police said. In that time, the boy was able to leave his house with the large knife and chased people, according to a witness who spoke with police.

The witness was able to retrieve the knife from the child and the boy went back to his home, police said. Officers were able to make contact with the boy and learned that he was home, unsupervised. They attempted to locate his parents.

The boy's mother, 24-year-old Irene Martinez, was later located and is facing charges of child abandonment/child endangerment.

